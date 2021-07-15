Watch
ADHS reports more than 1K daily COVID-19 cases for first time since May

Posted at 10:01 AM, Jul 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-15 13:01:40-04

The Arizona Department of Health Services reported more than 1,000 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours.

ADHS says 1,014 COVID-19 cases were added to its data dashboard Thursday, along with seven additional deaths.

ABC15’s Garrett Archer says daily case counts haven’t been over 1,000 since May 1, unless a data reporting issue contributed to the numbers.

Just over 50% of Arizonans are vaccinated, according to the ADHS data.

A total of 904,865 cases and 18,08s deaths have been reported in the state.

