What you need to know about the Delta variant of COVID-19 in Arizona

The head of ASU's Biodesign Institute said the more contagious Delta variant of COVID-19 will soon become the predominant variant in Arizona, and while early research shows it can cause more severe illness, he doesn't think there will be a surge in cases that will overwhelm hospitals.

Right now, Arizona is reporting an average of 550 COVID-19 cases a day, which is nearly a 30% increase from where we were last week. Hospitalizations are also up 11% from last week.

Doctors and researchers have been keeping an eye on the Delta variant, which was first seen in India and is more contagious than the dominant UK variant in Arizona.

According to TGen research labs in Flagstaff, in the last two weeks, 15% to 20% of cases in our state are from the Delta variant. That number is expected to rise.

"My suspicion is that in the next week or two, the Delta variant will become predominant in the state," said Dr. Joshua LaBaer, executive director of ASU Biodesign Institute.

Dr. LaBaer has been leading the research on COVID-19 and said most data on the Delta variant is coming from other countries. So far, it seems to cause more severe disease, including in young people.

"As long as there's a lot of virus in the community, there will be an opportunity for new variants to emerge that become resistant to vaccines or at least become highly transmissible the more we can suppress the virus by getting vaccinated, the less likely that will happen," said Dr. LaBaer.

Those who are fully vaccinated are protected from all variants and unlikely to get seriously ill. But based on how easily the variant spreads, Dr. LaBaer said even vaccinated people should be cautious.

"If you're in a situation where you're indoors and you're in a crowded circumstance, it would probably be a good idea to wear a mask," he said.

Dr. LaBaer said we're not at risk for surges that will overrun our hospitals, especially since most of the older, high-risk population has been vaccinated.

"It comes down to the individual, and those picture who are not vaccinated, they're are at high-risk. They will easily get infected by this very transmissible virus and there's a 1/5 chance on average that they will end up severely ill from it," he said.