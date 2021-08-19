Watch
Arizona school board imposes gag rule for vaccines, masks

Carolyn Kaster/AP
FILE - In this June 18, 2020, file photo a discarded face mask and cigarette butt litter the sidewalk outside the Eastern Market in Washington. On Friday, June 26, Vice President Mike Pence said Americans should look to their state and local leadership for modeling their behavior during the coronavirus pandemic. The comments only days after President Donald Trump held two campaign events that drew hundreds of participants but few wearing masks. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)
Trump Face Masks
Posted at 11:28 AM, Aug 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-19 14:28:06-04

BULLHEAD CITY, AZ — A northwestern Arizona school district has banned employees from discussing vaccination status or mask-wearing with students.

The Mohave Daily News reports that the governing board for the Colorado River Union High School District made the decision this week.

RELATED: Arizona among states banning mask mandates that could face civil rights probes

The edict carries no repercussions for administrators, staff, and teachers who violate it.

That would be up to the district's superintendent, who supported the motion. The school board's gag rule is rare, even as vaccines and masks remain hot topics across Arizona as students return to school.

The state has reported 3,546 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and four more deaths Thursday.

