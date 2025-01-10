Yerbae Brands Corp. to be acquired by Florida company in all-stock deal

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Safety Shot, a Florida-based wellness and dietary supplement company, has agreed to acquire Yerbae Brands Corp., a plant-based energy drink company headquartered in Scottsdale.

Safety Shot Inc. (Nasdaq: SHOT) on Jan. 8 announced plans to acquire Yerbae in an all-stock transaction, combining its wellness and beverage products with Yerbae’s plant-based energy drinks, while leveraging synergies in distribution, supply chain and product innovation, according to a company announcement.

“We believe that the transaction will provide us with access to new distribution channels, expanded marketing capabilities, and valuable synergies that will look to benefit both brands," Todd Gibson, CEO of Yerbae, said in a statement.

Under the terms of the deal, Safety Shot would acquire Yerbae in exchange for 20 million common shares of its stock, equating to a transaction with $15.2 million in equity value and $19.7 million in enterprise value, according to a regulatory filing.

