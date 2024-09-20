With financing secured, work starts on The Edith hotel in downtown Phoenix

Dirt is moving for a $140 million downtown Phoenix hotel — called the Edith — after the developers secured a substantial construction loan for the project on a tiny infill lot.

Irvine, California-based Pacific Hospitality Group said it has broken ground on the company's newest independent lifestyle hotel that will be part of its Meritage Collection and open to guests starting in the fall of 2026.

Just after securing building permits from the city of Phoenix in August, the developers closed on an $80 million loan through First International Bank and Trust for construction of the 17-story, 180,000-square-foot hotel.

