Westside Concepts to open taphouse in Peoria, an 'elevated' sports bar experience

PEORIA, AZ — Westside Concepts, the restaurant group behind several West Valley eateries, is preparing to open its newest concept later this month in Peoria.

Four Corners Taphouse is slated to open on June 23 at 24762 N. Lake Pleasant Pkwy. in Peoria, just south of Happy Valley Road. Westside Concepts describes the new restaurant as “an elevated sports bar experience.”

Four Corners took over the 4,400-square-foot space formerly occupied by Haymaker, another Westside Concepts’ restaurant.

“We’ve been wanting a local sports bar and taphouse for years,” Joey Lucidi, the owner of Westside Concepts, said in a statement. “Moving Haymaker gave us the perfect opportunity to make it happen, and we couldn’t be happier with how it turned out. It’s going to be the go-to spot for all the big games and fun times.”

