Walmart scoops up Glendale mega warehouse in record-setting deal

GLENDALE, AZ — Walmart acquired a nearly 1.28 million square-foot building next to Luke Air Force Base for $152,161,730 in a record-setting deal that closed the day before Thanksgiving.

It’s the second-largest industrial building sold in Phoenix on record, according to data from CoStar Group/Homes.com.

Walmart will be the first tenant at the recently completed Luke Field complex, which is a 140-acre, 2.4 million square foot logistics park delivered in the West Valley by Lincoln Property Company. The retailer will occupy Building C at the project.

