Harvard Investments proposes 1,940-acre development near Estrella Mountain

GOODYEAR, AZ — A master-planned community with thousands of new homes and apartments, retail, dining and a potential resort is being planned in Goodyear.

The city’s planning and zoning commission on Dec. 3 will discuss a request to rezone about 1,940 acres for Rio 1900 – a planned development near Estrella Mountain Regional Park, along the southern bank of the Gila River. The long-vacant site has also been known as King Ranch.

The community would include up to 5,762 residential units, which would be a mix of large-lot estate residential, single family residential of various lot sizes and product types, and multifamily residential, according to a project narrative document.

