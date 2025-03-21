Visiting Canadians are critical to the Valley's economy. Could Trump’s policies push them away?

Between a new policy that would require snowbird Canadians to register with U.S. immigration authorities, the threat of tariffs and general animosity towards Canada from President Donald Trump, there is a fear that the number of Canadians visiting the U.S., and specifically Arizona, could decrease, which would negatively impact the economy.

Canadians play a crucial role in Arizona’s tourism and hospitality industry. In 2023, the most recent data made available, Canadian tourists accounted for $775 million spent within the state, according to the Arizona Office of Tourism.

Several organizations, includingthe Canadian Snowbird Association, have said the requirements would negatively impact Canadian travelers and tourists and are trying to encourage members of Congress and the Trump administration to rescind this requirement for Canadian citizens.

