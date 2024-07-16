Valley entrepreneur plans to open five Moe's Southwest Grill restaurants

Valley entrepreneur and land investor Tony Mangat is partnering with his 20-year-old son, Namit Mangat, to bring Moe's Southwest Grill back to Arizona.

GoTo Foods, the parent company of Moe's and other major brands such as Auntie Anne's and McAlister's Deli, signed a franchise agreement with Mangat for five restaurants in Arizona.

Atlanta-based Moe's Southwest Grill, founded in 2000, has 600 locations nationally and features a menu with southwestern food options including burritos and specialty items like quesadillas, nachos and more. The Mexican food chain in 2016 signed a 66-location deal for new stores in Phoenix, Tucson, San Antonio and Houston, after several Moe's locations had closed across Phoenix. Mangat is the latest to take a crack at opening a Moe's franchise in the Valley.

The Mangats' first Moe's Southwest Grill location in Arizona is expected to open in September in Goodyear in an 1,800-square-foot space at Pebble Creek Marketplace, near Interstate 10 and Estrella Parkway.

