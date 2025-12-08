UMOM New Day Centers promotes exec to CEO after lengthy search

UMOM New Day Centers has looked within after a national talent search to name its new CEO.

The Phoenix nonprofit that focuses on preventing homelessness around the region has named Monique Lopez as its next CEO, effective Jan. 1, 2026.

UMOM provides shelter and support services daily for some 800 individuals, including 155 families and 130 single women, while offering more than 900 units of affordable housing in the Phoenix metro.

Lopez, who joined UMOM in 2016 and was most recently the organization's chief operating officer and deputy CEO, was unanimously selected by the nonprofit's board of directors after an executive search conducted by the Duffy Group.

