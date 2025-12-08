Phoenix drivers lost 42 hours to traffic congestion, costing $774 per person

Phoenix metro drivers languishing in traffic jams can at least comfort themselves with the knowledge that it’s better than it could have been.

A little bit better, anyway. Depending on how you consider it.

That’s what’s indicated by the newly released 2025 INRIX Global Traffic Scorecard, which moved Phoenix down a spot — from No. 21 last year to No. 22 this year — in its United States traffic impact rankings.

The report’s findings show that motorists in Phoenix lost 42 hours in traffic for the year.

