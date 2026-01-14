TSMC may build several new fabs in Arizona as part of proposed US-Taiwan trade deal

PHOENIX — The White House is reportedly nearing a trade deal with Taiwan that would call for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. to increase its U.S. investment and the number of fabs at its north Phoenix site, according to a Wall Street Journal report.

As part of the proposed trade deal, the U.S. would lower tariffs on goods exported from Taiwan from the current 20% rate to 15%, while Taiwan would pledge more than $300 billion in foreign direct investment in the U.S., the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Taiwan’s investment includes and expands upon TSMC’s previously announced $165 billion investment in its north Phoenix fab site that, when complete, will include six fabs, two advanced packaging facilities and a research and development center.

