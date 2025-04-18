TSMC finishes construction of second chip factory ahead of schedule

PHOENIX — Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. completed construction of its second fab at its north Phoenix campus ahead of schedule to meet AI-related chip demand from customers, the company’s top executive said on an April 17 earnings call.

TSMC CEO C.C. Wei said the company is “working on speeding up the volume production schedule” for its second fab, which will utilize 3-nanometer process technologies.

Wei did not disclose when production would be underway at TSMC’s second fab. TSMC previously planned to begin production at its second fab in 2028.

