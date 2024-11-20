TSMC expands Phoenix semiconductor factory apprenticeship program

PHOENIX — Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. is partnering with Valley educational institutions to boost its workforce development program to add more than 130 registered apprentices by 2025.

TSMC announced Tuesday it’s expanding its registered apprenticeship program by adding new technical roles and increasing the number of full-time apprentices at its north Phoenix fab site, with support from area colleges and career and technical education programs.

The company’s apprenticeship expansion builds upon its previously announced semiconductor technician program, which kicked off in April with a cohort of eight facility technicians.

TSMC invested $5 million in the program, which was initially expected to train 80 apprentices over five years.

