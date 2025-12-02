Tribal community plans massive mixed-use center in East Valley

Near the intersection of Loops 101 and 202, the Salt River Pima Maricopa Indian Community (SRPMIC) is priming one of the largest contiguous undeveloped pieces of land in the Phoenix metro to become the East Valley’s next mixed-use destination.

SRPMIC has a site walk-through scheduled for respondents on Dec. 10, nearly a month after the Tribe issued a request for information (RFI) on the 270 acres of Tribal-owned land.

The plan is to turn the site from a sand and rock mine into a mixed-use development, featuring hospitality, retail, entertainment, office and public space components for the community.

