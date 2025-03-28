Watch Now
Transit-oriented developments in Phoenix take steps forward

Two of the proposals were unanimously recommended to the city council on Wednesday
PHOENIX — A trio of mixed-use developments proposed in Phoenix could reimagine underutilized parcels near future Valley Metro Rail extensions.

Two requests for proposals (RFPs) and a development agreement were unanimously recommended by Phoenix City Council’s Economic Development and Housing Subcommittee on March 26.

One of the two RFPs is a proposal to redevelop most of the Seventh Avenue and Washington Street intersection, where the current Phoenix Police Department headquarters is located. The other RFP is located further south of downtown Phoenix at the intersection of Central Avenue and Broadway Road.

The development agreement relates to a proposed project site that takes up most of the block on Central Avenue between West Madison and West Jackson streets.

