Trampoline park eyes new location at Mesa retail development

An indoor trampoline park has zeroed in on its next Arizona location at an emerging retail development.

Utah-based Get Air filed pre-submittal documents to the city of Mesa to build a new building on 3.5 acres of land within Eastgate Plaza — a new mixed-use development on the corner of Elliot and Ellsworth being developed by Scottsdale-based Diversified Partners. While final details are still coming together, Get Air's application said its trampoline parks are typically 25,000 square feet and offer basketball, dodgeball and playground equipment in addition to trampolines. Typically, over $1 million is spent on improvements for these parks, the application read.

Each of the 80 Get Air locations nationwide is owner-operated and not franchised, the company said.

Should the park move forward, it would be Get Air's fourth location in the state, joining existing locations in Yuma, Tucson and Prescott.

