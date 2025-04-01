The Ranch unveiled: Here's the latest on sprawling East Valley project

The vision for The Ranch — a billion-dollar mixed-use development in Gilbert — is coming into focus nearly two years after its zoning was approved.
Las Vegas-based IndiCap and Salt Lake City-based Colmena Group, along with project investor Langley Properties, have long been seeking to transform a 311-acre parcel on the corner of Elliot and Power Roads into one of the largest mixed-use developments in the Valley. Master plans for the project, which is anchored by a robust industrial component, have now been submitted to the Gilbert Planning Commission.
An IndiCap spokesperson declined to comment on the plans and said the developers are "still quite a ways out" from making any announcements. Construction on the project had initially been expected to start last year, according to previous reporting.