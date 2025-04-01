The Ranch unveiled: Here's the latest on sprawling East Valley project

The vision for The Ranch — a billion-dollar mixed-use development in Gilbert — is coming into focus nearly two years after its zoning was approved.

Las Vegas-based IndiCap and Salt Lake City-based Colmena Group, along with project investor Langley Properties, have long been seeking to transform a 311-acre parcel on the corner of Elliot and Power Roads into one of the largest mixed-use developments in the Valley. Master plans for the project, which is anchored by a robust industrial component, have now been submitted to the Gilbert Planning Commission.

An IndiCap spokesperson declined to comment on the plans and said the developers are "still quite a ways out" from making any announcements. Construction on the project had initially been expected to start last year, according to previous reporting.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.