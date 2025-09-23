Tesla gains ADOT approval to test autonomous vehicles in Arizona

Tesla Inc. gained approval from the Arizona Department of Transportation to start testing its autonomous vehicles with safety drivers on Valley streets.

Tesla on Sept. 19 submitted self-certification requirements to ADOT, indicating its vehicles will follow federal and state motor vehicle laws, regulations and guidelines, ADOT spokesman Bill Lamoreaux told the Business Journal.

In addition, Tesla said only trained employees and contractors will operate its autonomous ride-hailing vehicles, which also must comply with registration, licensing and insurance requirements. Tesla's recent self-certification requirements are only for testing with a safety driver and the company has not yet submitted a permit application to offer ride-hailing services to the public, according to ADOT.

