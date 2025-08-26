Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Tempe ranks among best Western innovation hubs, analysis shows

When it comes to innovation hubs, the Valley has one of the best in the West.

Commercial Cafe’s new list of the top Western innovation hubs ranked Tempe at No. 3 among 20 ranked cities in the 10-state Western U.S. region. Only Bay Area stalwarts Santa Clara and Berkeley in California came out ahead.

The website’s analysis looked at the region’s tech hubs and evaluated them on 15 indicators across the three categories of employment and talent; education; and business activity.

What set Tempe apart the most was the city’s educational advantage.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

