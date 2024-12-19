Tempe among best cities for the young and wealthy, report finds

For the young and wealthy set, Tempe is one of the best places to call home.

That’s the finding in a new analysis from GOBankingRates.com, which ranked Tempe at No. 17 out of 50 U.S. cities with large percentages of well-to-do younger people that also offer high livability and low crime.

Tempe was the only city in Arizona to make the list. Leading the way in the rankings were Cambridge, Massachusetts; Jersey City, New Jersey; and Santa Clara, California. Notably missing in the top 50 cities were some places typically associated with prosperity, such as New York City or Los Angeles.

