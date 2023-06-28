Target, Kohl's and more confirmed for fast-growing retail center in Surprise

Target, Kohls, Boot Barn and more are bringing new stores to the fast-growing Prasada shopping centers in Surprise that are being developed by Scottsdale-based national retail developer SimonCRE.

Target Corp. recently acquired about 10 acres between Loop 303 and Sarival Avenue just north of Waddell Road.

It paid about $4.3 million for the property, according to Maricopa County records, with plans to develop a 150,000-square-foot store to anchor the Prasada North shopping center between Loop 303 and Sarival Avenue just north of Waddell Road.

Prasada North will include about 350,000 square feet of retail space with tenants including Boot Barn, Torchy's Tacos, Portillo's hot dogs, Ahipoki Bowl, Einstein Bagels and Verizon. Adjacent to the shopping center, American Furniture Warehouseis also developing a new store.

