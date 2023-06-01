Here’s what’s coming to ‘Village at Prasada’ in Surprise

Village at Prasada is opening in phases and here’s a look at what is open and what tenants are expected to open soon.

The outdoor shopping center, located near Loop 303 & Waddell Road, already has a new Habit Burger Grill, Panera Bread, and Twisted Sugar - you can click here to see the full list of what's open right now.

The tenants that’ll be opening there are Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria, O.H.S.O. Brewery+Distillery, Cold Beers and Cheeseburgers, Barrio Queen, Sprouts Farmers Market, Firebirds Wood Fired Grill, Pet Smart, T.J. Maxx, Home Goods, Marshalls, Ross Dress for Less, and ULTA Beauty.

SimonCRE Rendering of the front of Barrio Queen.

Here’s a look at what the Cooper's Hawk is expected to look like upon opening:

SimonCRE Rendering of Cooper's Hawk.

Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurants is currently looking to hire several positions for their new storefront, including line cook, host, bartender, server, and more. Click here if you’re interested in applying.

Here’s a look at the expected O.H.S.O. Brewery+Distillery:

SimonCRE Aerial rendering of the O.H.S.O. located inside of the ‘Village at Prasada.'

SimonCRE Rendering of O.H.S.O.

ANOTHER DEVELOPMENT IN THE WEST VALLEY

VAI Resort is expected to be a 60-acre entertainment spot in Glendale. The destination will host four hotel towers: Muse Tower, Rhythm Tower, Cadence Tower, and VAI Villas. Click hereto see the progress of one of the four hotel towers.