Here’s what’s coming to ‘Village at Prasada’ in Surprise

Village at Prasada is opening in phases and here’s a look at what is open and what tenants are expected to open soon.
The outdoor shopping center, located near Loop 303 & Waddell Road, already has a new Habit Burger Grill, Panera Bread, and Twisted Sugar - you can click here to see the full list of what's open right now.
The tenants that’ll be opening there are Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria, O.H.S.O. Brewery+Distillery, Cold Beers and Cheeseburgers, Barrio Queen, Sprouts Farmers Market, Firebirds Wood Fired Grill, Pet Smart, T.J. Maxx, Home Goods, Marshalls, Ross Dress for Less, and ULTA Beauty.
Here’s a look at what the Cooper's Hawk is expected to look like upon opening:
Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurants is currently looking to hire several positions for their new storefront, including line cook, host, bartender, server, and more. Click here if you’re interested in applying.
Here’s a look at the expected O.H.S.O. Brewery+Distillery:
ANOTHER DEVELOPMENT IN THE WEST VALLEY
VAI Resort is expected to be a 60-acre entertainment spot in Glendale. The destination will host four hotel towers: Muse Tower, Rhythm Tower, Cadence Tower, and VAI Villas. Click hereto see the progress of one of the four hotel towers.