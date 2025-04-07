Watch Now
Stalled Goodyear Celebration Plaza project draws new concerns from City Council

GOODYEAR, AZ — A major mixed-use project in Goodyear around the Cancer Treatment Centers of America hospital is up for discussion again following a years-long pause.

The proposed project, Goodyear Celebration Plaza, would include multifamily housing, office and commercial retail space on about 70 acres between 143rd Avenue and Litchfield Road. RVI Planning + Landscape Architecture is the land planning firm attached to the project.

Property owner ICIC Property Investment 5 LLC is now asking the Goodyear City Council to approve an amendment to the planned area development, allowing for more drive-thru restaurants that would help attract better builders and tenants.

