Solar manufacturer lays off 283 workers at Goodyear plant

GOODYEAR, AZ — A Swiss solar manufacturer is laying off 283 workers and shutting down operations at a Goodyear facility roughly a year after opening it, according to documents filed to the state’s labor department.

Meyer Burger Americas Ltd. — a subsidiary of Meyer Burger Technology AG — is letting go of production leads, material handlers, quality assurance supervisors and other employees who work at its site at 1685 S. Litchfield Rd.

The layoffs were disclosed in a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification, or WARN letter, filed with the Arizona Department of Economic Security on May 22. The layoffs are expected to be permanent and come as the company has “been unable to obtain the refinancing that would enable it to continue the affected operations," according to the WARN letter.

