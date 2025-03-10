Sky Harbor’s passenger growth softens, latest data shows

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport is coming off a record-breaking 2024, but passenger growth appears to be softening in 2025.

The latest report from the Phoenix Aviation Department showed that Sky Harbor had 3,996,917 total passengers travel through its terminals in January 2025, which was a 1.5% increase from the 3.94 million that the airport said in January 2024.

While the airport still reported growth, it did not come close to matching the airport's growth rate in 2024. Sky Harbor saw a total of 52.3 million passengers in 2024, which represented a hefty increase of 7.5% from the 48.9 million passengers in 2023. Last year was Sky Harbor’s busiest ever.

