SimonCRE eyes land for Prasada East retail project, anchored by Whole Foods

Scottsdale-based developer SimonCRE is under contract to purchase land in Surprise for a new retail development.

The site, which is next to the Village at Prasada shopping center, will be called Prasada East and is where Whole Foods is planning to build a new store. The Prasada East site is currently owned by Suburban Land Reserve Inc., a real estate arm of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The Village at Prasada is located off the Loop 303 and Waddell Road in Surprise. It is one of several new retail power centers to spring up across the West Valley in recent years. SimonCRE developed Prasada, which totals over a million square feet and opened in 2023.

