Scottsdale-based Lessen lands at No. 2 on 2024 Inc. 5000 list

For a second straight year, Arizona has a company in the top 10 of the Inc. 5000 list of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies in America. And it was just shy of the top spot.

Scottsdale-based unicorn software firm Lessen came in at No. 2 on the nationwide list after registering a growth rate of 45,603%. Lessen’s performance earned special recognition from Inc. with the headline, “How to Pull Off a Billion-Dollar Deal.”

Arizona also had a top 10 company last year, when Tempe-based cannabis company Sonoran Roots (No. 949 this year) landed at No. 10. Before that, the Grand Canyon State’s previous top 10 appearance was in 2021 when Scottsdale-based Internet address brokerage Brander Group Inc. (No. 1,133 this year) came in at No. 6.

