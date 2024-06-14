Watch Now
Rivian Automotive electric vehicle maker eyes Tempe sales and service center

Ron Davis/Phoenix Business Journal
Rivian Automotive Inc. is linked to vehicle sales and service location at 7340 S. Kyrene Road in Tempe.<br/><br/>
Posted at 8:53 AM, Jun 14, 2024

Rivian Automotive Inc. is looking to set up a second Arizona facility.

The Irvine, California-based manufacturer of the R1V electric truck has a date with Tempe's development review commission on June 25 for a use permit at the Tempe Commerce Center — a five-building business park in southern Tempe. The use permit considered would be for vehicle sales and service, according to the agenda.

The company is linked to "Building A" at 7340 S. Kyrene Road at the park.

Not much is known about the company's planned expansion into Tempe. Documents were filed within the city starting in March for a "use permit" and "planning project" for Rivian at Tempe Commerce Center.

