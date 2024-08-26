Restaurants at redeveloped Paradise Valley Mall project prepare to open

Several restaurants at the much-anticipated redevelopment of the former Paradise Valley Mall are preparing to open, with the first one set to start operating in the coming weeks.

Flower Child, the healthy, fast-casual restaurant created by Phoenix-based Fox Restaurant Concepts (FRC), said its location at the development – now known as PV – will open Sept. 24. It's the first restaurant to open in the massive 100-acre project that will include restaurants, retail, fitness and residential units.

“We are excited to open our next Flower Child in the Valley as part of the redevelopment of the iconic former Paradise Valley Mall,” Sam Fox, the founder of Fox Restaurant Concepts, said in a statement. “This neighborhood has been underserved for quite some time and we're proud to be a part of bringing life back to the area while growing the brand's footprint here at home."

On Aug. 26, Phoenix City Council will consider approving liquor licenses for multiple restaurants in the PV development.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.