Renewable energy firm to develop 2,000-acre solar project near Phoenix, powering 70,000 homes

A renewable energy company plans to develop more than 2,000 acres near Phoenix for a utility solar energy project set to generate energy for around 70,000 Arizona homes.

A subsidiary of California-based Avantus Clean Energy expects to begin construction in the fall of 2026 on its Pinyon Solar Project, which will include solar technology and battery storage facilities.

The project will be located south of State Route 238, west of State Route 347 and north of Interstate 8.

Avantus expects construction to take 18 months and end in early 2028.

