Rebranded Hyatt resort in Scottsdale to debut this fall

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — The Hyatt Regency Scottsdale Resort & Spa at Gainey Ranch is expected to wrap up its $115 million property-wide renovation in the coming weeks and will be rebranded as the Grand Hyatt Scottsdale Resort.

The renovated resort’s debut in October will mark the first Grand Hyatt hotel in the state of Arizona.

"Grand Hyatt Scottsdale Resort will stand out in the region for its rich amenities, captivating design, incredible new ballroom space and delectable culinary offerings," Lance Marrin, the resort’s general manager, said in a statement. "We are creating a destination that will not only reflect the region's rich heritage but will also provide our guests with an immersive, elevated experience that connects them to the illuminating essence of the Sonoran Desert."

All 496 rooms, including the 18 luxury private casitas and the two-story Gainey House have been renovated.

