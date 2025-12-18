Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' to air at historic Arizona mansion in early 2026

Renowned restaurateur and reality star Lisa Vanderpump gives ABC15's Nicole Gutierrez a first look of her new Valley restaurant, Wolf by Vanderpump, opening later this week at Caesars Republic Scottsdale.
Lisa Vanderpump shares inside look at her 'Wolf by Vanderpump' restaurant in Scottsdale
The historic Little Daisy Jerome property will make its national television debut on the upcoming season of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," set to air on Bravo TV in early 2026.

The Housewives production team had been looking to film a Sedona healing trip when they discovered the Little Daisy on a vacation rental site, said Brian Grooms, owner of The Little Daisy Jerome.

"We had the cast on site for five days," Grooms said. "They made the Little Daisy Jerome their home base for a week of activities in Sedona and Verde Valley. They ended up doing about 60% to 70% of all activities on site."

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

