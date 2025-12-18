'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' to air at historic Arizona mansion in early 2026

The historic Little Daisy Jerome property will make its national television debut on the upcoming season of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," set to air on Bravo TV in early 2026.

The Housewives production team had been looking to film a Sedona healing trip when they discovered the Little Daisy on a vacation rental site, said Brian Grooms, owner of The Little Daisy Jerome.

"We had the cast on site for five days," Grooms said. "They made the Little Daisy Jerome their home base for a week of activities in Sedona and Verde Valley. They ended up doing about 60% to 70% of all activities on site."

