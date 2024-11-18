Procter & Gamble lands major site plan approval for manufacturing plant

Procter & Gamble Co. is moving forward with infrastructure work for its future manufacturing campus in Arizona, but it has yet to announce a construction start date.

The consumer goods giant is planning to build a $500 million plant for its fabric care brands including Tide PODS, Downy Unstopables and Bounce dryer sheets in Pinal County, south of metro Phoenix in Coolidge.

P&G announced two years ago that it would develop a 2 million-square-foot project with 500 jobs at the Inland Port Arizona adjacent to Nikola Corp.'s electric vehicle factory. Since then it has spent $53 million to acquire 430 acres for its project but has not started construction and is unlikely to be operational by 2025, as it had initially proposed.

In the latest significant update since it bought its site, the city of Coolidge planning and zoning commission in November approved a major site plan for the first phase of P&G's development across 80 acres.

