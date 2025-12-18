Phoenix Sky Harbor's new terminal project accelerated by several years after FAA decision

A new terminal at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport will be arriving earlier than first thought.

This month, the Phoenix Aviation Department, which owns and operates Sky Harbor, learned that a change in guidance from the Federal Aviation Administration will shave several years off the development process for a new terminal at the airport.

Building a new terminal, which will be a massive, multibillion-dollar project, would normally take years of environmental review, but the FAA informed Sky Harbor officials that they have the green light to start the project based off an environmental review approved by the FAA in 2006.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.