Phoenix Sky Harbor now ranks among top 3 US airports, report says

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport is considered one of the best airports in the entire country according to the latest J.D. Power airport satisfaction report.

The J.D. Power 2024 North America Airport Satisfaction Study, released Wednesday, gives Sky Harbor a score of 633 out of 1,000, which ranked as the third-best score in the Mega Airports category for overall customer satisfaction.

Sky Harbor is ranked above New York’s John F. Kennedy Airport, which scored a 628, and behind Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport and Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport, which respectively scored 671 and 643.

