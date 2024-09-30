Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport still on track for busiest year after latest record

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport had another record-breaking month in August.

The region’s primary airport recorded 3,904,663 total passengers traveling through its terminals, a 9% increase from August 2023, according to data released Sept. 26 by the Phoenix Aviation Department.

The previous high total passenger count for August was in 2019 with 3.7 million.

August’s record-setting passenger growth continues the trend Sky Harbor has been seeing all year long, setting the airport up to have its most passengers ever in a single year in 2024. So far this year, Sky Harbor has recorded 34.8 million total passengers, up 8.5% from 32 million the airport had at this same point in 2023.

