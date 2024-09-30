Watch Now
NewsBusiness

Actions

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport still on track for busiest year after latest record

Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Air traffic.jpg
Posted

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport had another record-breaking month in August.

The region’s primary airport recorded 3,904,663 total passengers traveling through its terminals, a 9% increase from August 2023, according to data released Sept. 26 by the Phoenix Aviation Department.

The previous high total passenger count for August was in 2019 with 3.7 million.

August’s record-setting passenger growth continues the trend Sky Harbor has been seeing all year long, setting the airport up to have its most passengers ever in a single year in 2024. So far this year, Sky Harbor has recorded 34.8 million total passengers, up 8.5% from 32 million the airport had at this same point in 2023.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen