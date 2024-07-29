Phoenix officials travel to Taiwan as they plan $7 billion science park in Arizona

A delegation of Phoenix leaders has traveled to Taiwan to pitch Arizona as an ideal state for expansion opportunities as they work on plans to develop a science and technology park in Arizona.

The trip was held July 21-26 and included representatives from the City of Phoenix, Arizona Commerce Authority and Greater Phoenix Economic Council, as well as businesses such as Mack Real Estate Group and McCourt Partners.

Mack Real Estate and McCourt are planning to develop the $7 billion science and technology park around Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. in north Phoenix, drawing inspiration from existing centers such as the Hsinchu Science Park in Taiwan.

The Phoenix park, called Sonoran Oasis Science and Technology Park, will span thousands of acres and feature 30 million square feet of commercial space including office, industrial and retail. Eventually that area could create up to 100,000 jobs, according to city estimates.

