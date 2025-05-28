Phoenix home prices show modest growth as market returns to normal conditions

PHOENIX — While national home price growth continued to decelerate on an annual basis in March, Phoenix real estate agents are experiencing what they call healthy, normal market conditions.

The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller U.S. National Home Price NSA Index on Tuesday reported its latest data, showing a 3.4% annual gain in March, down from 4% the previous month.

Phoenix, meanwhile showed a 1.92% annual gain in March.

That level of growth is a far cry from when Phoenix topped the nation in home-price growth a few years ago — back when the metro was showing 33.1% annual home price growth.

