Phoenix creates sports and events commission to bring more games to Arizona

PHOENIX — Phoenix is no longer the country's largest city without a sports commission focused on the intersection of sports and business in the region.

The city of Phoenix and Visit Phoenix, Greater Phoenix’s convention and visitors bureau, have come together to for the Phoenix Sports & Events Commission.

WE'RE HERE TO HELP Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you! Email us: share@abc15.com Follow us: Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

“As we started digging into it, we realized we're the largest city in America without a sports and events commission,” Ron Price, the president and CEO of Visit Phoenix, told the Business Journal. “Sports have a huge economic impact to destinations, which is why a lot of the majority of large cities have a sports commission – they help fill your facilities and need times.”

Phoenix City Council approved a measure on June 26 that established the commission and committed $240,000 in funding for the organization over the next three years.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.