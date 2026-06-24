Phoenix cracks top 5 for US conference cities as face-to-face events surge

PHOENIX — U.S. News & World Report has debuted a new ranking of the best American cities to host a conference, and Phoenix came in at No. 4.

The 30 Best Conference Cities in the U.S. list for 2026-2027, released Tuesday, ranked Phoenix just after the “powerhouse” cities of Las Vegas, Chicago and Orlando, Florida.

Phoenix was praised for its weather and abundant outdoor opportunities.

The report also highlighted Phoenix’s roughly 300 days of sunshine per year and the 80,000 square feet of outdoor event space at the Phoenix Convention Center.

On the downside, however, U.S. News pointed out that Phoenix is missing the kind of transit systems and walkability that can be found in other leading cities on the list.

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