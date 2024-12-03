Phoenix-based convertible garment brand gets 'Shark Tank' deal

Phoenix-based NineteenTwenty (1920), an innovative new line of convertible apparel, has a powerful new partner.

The company secured a deal with investor Robert Herjavec on season 16, episode 4 of "Shark Tank," which aired Oct. 18.

“We’re revolutionizing the way you wear your clothing,” said Ashley Sankar, the founder and CEO of 1920, while introducing the brand to the panel of investors.

Even though the idea for the design was hatched in 2014 and the business formed in 2018, sales took off after a viral video in 2022. There were more than 60 million views on Instagram of Ashley’s sister illustrating the jacket design, resulting in $78,000 in sales within a month.

