Phoenix adopts data center regulations, sets noise limits and zoning requirements

PHOENIX — Phoenix has joined Chandler as the only other city in the Valley to adopt regulations for data center infrastructure — the engines that power the backbone of emerging technology such as cloud services and artificial intelligence.

Phoenix City Council unanimously adopted a general plan amendment and a city code amendment on July 2, cementing the city and Mayor Kate Gallego’s goal to provide uniform requirements for data centers while addressing community concerns.

The city's July 2 meeting, the last before a summer recess, provided a robust discussion and allowed a slew of public comments — ranging from firefighters, lawyers representing data center developers and community members.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.