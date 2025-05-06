Watch Now
NewsBusiness

Actions

Phoenix acquires industrial property near Rio Salado River for redevelopment

Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Rio Salado.jpg
Posted

A 29.5-acre industrial property located near the Rio Salado River has a new owner — the city of Phoenix.

The city acquired the industrial site in south Phoenix for $29.58 million from Scottsdale-based Atlas Capital Partners LLC, which confirmed the transaction to the Business Journal. OakPoint Real Estate partnered with Atlas on the transaction. A city spokesperson also confirmed the sale.

Phoenix has earmarked the land as part of its larger regional Rio Reimagined initiative — to invest in both the Rio Salado and Gila River corridors — and the city’s RIO PHX plan. The RIO PHX plan, a key component of the larger Rio Reimagined initiative, is focused on the revitalization of a 20-mile stretch of the Rio Salado corridor.

The nearly 30-acre industrial property sits inside the plan’s boundary and is just south of the Rio Salado River off 7th Street.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen