PGA Tour's two-tiered system could bring major changes to WM Phoenix Open

The WM Phoenix Open might look very different in 2028 thanks to an announcement Tuesday from the PGA Tour and its new competitive tournament structure.

The new structure features two distinct series of tournaments – the PGA Tour Championship Series and the PGA Tour Challenger Series.

Players will move between the two series, the PGA said, through a formalized system of promotions and relegation.

The Championship Series will feature the 120 best professional golfers, and the Challenger Series will include the next 144 best.

Both series will operate concurrently and will play different tournaments.

The two separate series will offer different amounts of prize money.

The PGA Tour Championship Series will require tournaments to have a purse of at least $20 million, and the Challenger Series will have a purse of a minimum of $4 million. In 2026, the WMPO’s purse was $9.6 million.

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