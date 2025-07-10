Peoria aims to buy 834 acres for ambitious Innovation Core project

PEORIA, AZ — The city of Peoria aims to purchase hundreds of acres of West Valley property at a forthcoming land auction.

Peoria is eyeing 834.5 acres near the 303, from Lake Pleasant Parkway to State Route 74. The Arizona State Land Department has scheduled an auction for the land on Aug. 27 with a minimum bid of $46.7 million, according to an auction notice on the ASLD website.

The West Valley city has big plans for the land, which is located within its long-gestating Peoria Innovation Core.

The project is a key economic development priority for the city – and represents a unique partnership with the municipality and the Arizona State Land Department.

