OrthoArizona to invest millions in metro Phoenix expansion amid surging patient visits

OrthoArizona, one of the state's largest orthopedic practices, plans to open five new facilities and expand another five existing centers in metro Phoenix.

Already operating 36 locations across the metro, the physician-owned practice will be adding surgical centers, comprehensive clinics, advanced imaging services and physical therapy locations by 2027.

These new construction projects are spurred by a growing employee and patient base for the company. OrthoArizona employs more than 300 providers, including nearly 100 orthopedic surgeons across the Valley.

