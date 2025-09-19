Nvidia to invest $5 billion in Intel to develop data center, PC products

Nvidia is investing $5 billion in Intel Corp. to jointly develop and manufacture customer data center and computer products, the two companies announced Thursday.

Under terms of the deal, Nvidia will acquire $5 billion worth of Intel’s common stock at a price of $23.48 per share, equating to a 4% stake in the chipmaker. The investment is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approval, according to a company release.

As part of the deal, Intel will build custom x86 CPUs that Nvidia will integrate into its AI infrastructure platforms for data centers. Intel will also build x86 system-on-chips that integrate into Nvidia’s RTCX graphic processing units to power computers.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.