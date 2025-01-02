Norwegian software company to establish global HQ in Tempe

TEMPE, AZ — A Norwegian industrial software company is relocating its global headquarters from Oslo to Tempe with plans to create more than 100 new jobs.

Cognite leased nearly 30,000 square feet on the ninth floor of Hayden Ferry Lakeside III at 40 E. Rio Salado Parkway. The company plans to take occupancy of its new Tempe headquarters as early as May, Cognite CEO Girish Rishi told the Business Journal.

Cognite’s Tempe headquarters will house the company’s management team with members of senior leadership anticipated to relocate from Oslo to Tempe. The company's finance, human resources, information technology and strategic services consulting teams will also work from its new headquarters.

